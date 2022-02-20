Bishop David Oyedepo has expressed deep concern over the way and manner in which public office holders engage in evil acts

According to the presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Worldwide, people who are abducting innocent Nigerian and woke up today, would not see the light of tomorrow

Meanwhile, the renowned cleric maintained that there would be calamity tomorrow for evildoers

Presiding Bishop, Living Faith Worldwide, David Oyedepo has said anyone sacrificing human beings to remain in office will die.

Bishop Oyedepo, who spoke during the first service at Faith Tabernacle on Sunday, rained curses on evil people, saying some were jittery now, as they did not know what he would say next, PM News reported.

He said:

“All those agents of the devil, they are jittery now. But every kidnapper that woke up this morning won’t wake up tomorrow morning.

“Anyone shedding any innocent blood, wherever they may be hiding in this country, judgement locates them today. Anyone sacrificing human beings to remain in office is cut down today."

Oyedepo added that:

“I think they have heard what they are waiting for. When the Holy Ghost moves on me, that is what happens. There will be calamity tomorrow morning.”

