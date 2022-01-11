Popular Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth, has reacted to Bishop Oyedepo’s claim that criticizing pastors attracts leprosy

The funnyman admitted that he was guilty of speaking against men of God in a social media post

However, Basketmouth added that he would probably do it 50 more times today after doing it seven times the previous day

Top Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth, has spoken on Bishop Oyedepo’s comment about criticizing pastors.

The Winners’ Chapel preacher had claimed that people who spoke against men of God were attracting leprosy to themselves.

Comedian Basketmouth to continue criticising pastors despite Bishop Oyedepo's leprosy claim. Photos: @basketmouth

Source: Instagram

The news of Oyedepo’s claim went viral online and Basketmouth reacted to it. The funnyman admitted that he was very guilty of it.

Basketmouth who found the news amusing added that he did it seven times the previous day and that he had already done it 15 times during the present day.

The comedian continued that he was probably still going to do it 50 more times before the day was over.

See a screenshot of the post below:

Comedian Basketmouth on criticising pastors. Photo: @basketmouth

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react

While a number of people were amused by Basketmouth’s post and said he should not be ruled by fear, others said they weren’t going to get involved in matters concerning God.

Read some comments below:

Bshizzle70a:

“Do not let THESE CHARLATANS continue to use FE AR to prevent you from thinking straight.”

Kingchampx:

“Who has caught leprosy since they all started preaching cos people have always questioned their funny doctrines when it’s gone wrong.”

Chimakks:

“Leprosy? All of us for this country for don get am na.”

Dw_______7:

“A religion that won’t thrive if not for FEAR and SELF GUILT is no true religion…. #WakeUpAfrica without the fear of Hell, ya’ll won’t be religious.”

Trevbil:

“For if we do not question, how then can we learn?”

Cruise_lanje_nation:

“Me I no dey shook mouth for men of God matter... Let God be the judge.”

Interesting.

