The embattled deputy commissioner of police, Abba Kyari, has reportedly some revelations during his questioning by the NDLEA

A source at the NDLEA said the revelations will lead to more investigations, prompting the agency to approach court for an order to detain Kyari and others beyond 48 hours

The police on Monday, February 14, arrested Kyari and four others and handed them over to the NDLEA after the agency accused them of being involved in drug deals

FCT, Abuja - Abba Kyari, a deputy commissioner of police, and four others may spend more time in the custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), The Punch has reported.

According to the newspaper, the agency has approached a Federal High Court in Abuja informing the court of its intention to detain the suspects beyond the stipulated 48 hours.

The NDLEA has reportedly approached the court to secure an order to detain DCP Abba Kyari, others beyond 48 hours. Photo credit: @abbakyari75

Source: Instagram

Citing an anonymous top source in the agency, The Punch stated that Kyari had made some revelations which would lead to more investigations and as such, the NDLEA would not be able to arraign him just yet.

It was also learnt that the NDLEA has already begun a forensic analysis of the cocaine seized by the embattled senior police officer.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The source was quoted to have said:

“Kyari has made some revelations which will lead to more investigations. Also, the NDLEA is doing a forensic analysis of some of the cocaine recovered by Kyari since he claimed in a video that he replaced cocaine with a dummy one.

“So, the agency has approached a Federal High Court in Abuja notifying the court of our intention to interrogate him further and verify some of his claims.”

Legit.ng recalls that Kyari was arrested by the police on Monday, February 14, for alleged drug links and handed over to the NDLEA along with four others.

Abba Kyari faces demotion

In another, the DIG Joseph Egbuniike-led Special Investigation Panel (SIP) has recommended the demotion of DCP Kyari to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) over his alleged link with the Hushpuppi scam.

This position of the SIP came after it found Kyari culpable of fraternising with fraudsters and criminals against the ethics and conduct of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Even more, the panel found the embattled police chief guilty of violating the NPF's social media policy by reacting via his Facebook page to the FBI's allegations against him without first notifying the force.

Source: Legit.ng