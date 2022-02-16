Hours after arresting DCP Abba Kyari, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has dropped more details

This time, they sent a strong response to the Nigeria Police Force regarding the link between its men involved in the drug scandal

The agency said it remained committed to the evidence-based investigation and its resolve cannot be weakened by any misrepresentation of facts

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has stated it has no reason to shield anyone who may be indicted in the course of the ongoing investigation of a 25kg illicit drug deal involving a gang headed by DCP Abba Kyari.

Kyari, the former Commander of the defunct Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Force Headquarters, is in the NDLEA’s custody alongside four other senior police officers.

The agency in a statement by its spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, on Wednesday, February 16, said it remained committed to the evidence-based investigation and its resolve cannot be weakened by any misrepresentation of facts, The Nation reports.

Abba Kyari: We've No Reason To Hide Anyone, NDLEA Slams Police.

Source: Facebook

The NDLEA’s response follows speculations that it might be trying to shield its operatives involved in the case, The Punch added.

NDLEA reacts

NDLEA has revealed more details about the drug deal allegedly involving a suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

Bababfemi, in a statement, said the agency revealed what Kyari told the NDLEA undercover officer.

Abba Kyari: Bitter disgrace as police chief faces demotion, lower rank suggested

Earlier, the DIG Joseph Egbuniike-led Special Investigation Panel (SIP) has recommended the demotion of DCP Abba Kyari to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

This position of the SIP came after it found Kyari culpable of fraternising with fraudsters and criminals against the ethics and conduct of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Even more, the panel found the embattled police chief guilty of violating the NPF's social media policy by reacting via his Facebook page to the FBI's allegations against him without first notifying the force, The Punch added.

NDLEA reveals more details on Kyari's dealings with drug trafficking

Barely 48 hours after the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) declared Abba Kyari, the suspended deputy commissioner of police wanted, more information on the probe has emerged.

The NDLEA, contrary to claims in some quarters that the previously perceived super cop would go scotfree, said no stone would be left unturned in the investigation and prosecution of the matter.

The NDLEA said there would be no cover-up for anyone involved in the drug trafficking deal, irrespective of their class or status in society.

Further urging Nigerians and the general public to be patient, the agency assured that all grey areas on the interception of 25kg of illicit drugs at the Enugu Airport would be unravelled.

