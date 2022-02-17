ACP Sunday Ubua and ACP James Bawa have been suspended from the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) by the Police Service Commission

Also, the commission has directed IGP Usman Baba to suspend Inspector Simon Agrigba and Inspector John Nuhu

These officers, according to the PSC, worked as accomplices of DCP Abba Kyari who is in NDLEA custody

According to the PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, both Ubua and Bawa "were also alleged to be involved in the current cocane seizure and transfer to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency", Guardian reports.

The suspension of the officers is contained in a letter sent to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba signed by Justice Clara B. Ogunbiyi.

The PSC gave the order in a letter addressed to IGP Usman Baba (Photo: Abba Kyari)

Source: Facebook

The PSC said the suspension is in line with the provision of the Public Service Rules 030406 and that the officers will remain suspended until the outcome of the investigation into claims made against them.

In a publication by The Nation, the commission which also noted that the same fate also applies to Kyari, directed IGP Baba to suspend Inspector Simon Agrigba and Inspector John Nuhu.

It also ordered the "...IGP to inform the Commission of the arrest of ASP John Umoru who is currently at large whenever his arrest is effected to enable it to take necessary action.”

Abba Kyari finally speaks, reveals those who are behind alleged plot to destroy him

Meanwhile, Kyari had alleged that members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) are behind his travails.

The embattled senior police officer made this claim when he appeared before a probe panel led by Joseph Egbunike, a Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Kyari's claim was contained in a report submitted by the panel to the IGP which was in turn forwarded to the PSC.

According to Kyari, IPOB and its armed wing were after him due to the onslaught launched against them in the southeast.

Source: Legit.ng