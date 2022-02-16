The Nigerian Senate now has a new clerk, Isabella Ugochi Iloba, who took over from Ibrahim El-Ladan

El-Ladan who retired on grounds of his age is to hand over all files and public assets in his possession to Iloba

Iloba's appointment was made by the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) in a letter read at the Senate on Wednesday, February 16

Isabella Ugochi Iloba, the deputy clerk of the Senate on Wednesday, February 16, formally assumed duty in an acting capacity, ThisDay says.

The new acting clerk who was appointed by the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) took over from the outgone clerk Ibrahim El-Ladan following his retirement, The Nation reports.

The commission had directed El-ladan to proceed on retirement with immediate effect and hand over all public properties in his possession to Iloba.

The letter to this effect read:

“The commission at its 547th meeting held on Wednesday, 9th February, 2022, has approved your retirement from Service with effect from 9th February, 2022.

“The Commission wishes to acknowledge your immense contribution to the growth and development of the National Assembly Service.

“As you proceed on retirement, please handover your Office and other government property in your possession to the deputy clerk, Senate (legislative), Ilobah Isabella Ugochi.

“On behalf of the commission, I pray that Almighty God will continue to grant you good health and success in your future endeavours.”

Clerk of National Assembly summoned over missing N9.4bn as auditor general demands answers

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Auditor-General of the Federation had sent audit queries against the country’s National Assembly and the National Assembly Service Commission to explain how it spent about N9.424 billion in 2019.

The AG’s office said the monies remain allegedly unaccounted for.

12 queries issued to NASS

The House of Representatives was issued with five audit queries amounting to N5.5 billion and the Senate was given seven queries on spending N3.5 billion without accounts.

In two queries, Nigeria's National Assembly was asked to account for expenditures amounting to N307, 676.

In the Auditor-General’s Federation Annual Report on Non-Compliance/Internal Control Weakness Issues in Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of the Federal Government of Nigeria for 2019.

Auditor-General demands answers.

Adolphus Aghughu, the Acting Auditor-General of the Federation, presented the information to the Clerk of the National Assembly, Ojo Amos on September 15, 2021, as the Senate and House Reps Committees on Public Accounts began findings into the queries.

According to the report, the total sum of N.55 billion given to members of the House of Reps as running costs from July to December in 2019 could not be accounted for because there were no pieces of evidence to back them up.

