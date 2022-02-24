These are very tough times for a former Imo state governor and presidential aspirant, Senator Rochas Okorocha

Okorocha is set to lose two of his properties in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja due to a court order

The former Imo state governor has consistently maintained that the EFCC is after him for political reasons

FCT, Abuja - A Federal High Court in Abuja, on Thursday, February 24 gave an interim order forfeiting two Abuja properties linked to Senator Rochas Okorocha to the federal government.

Justice Emeka Nwite gave the order following an ex-parte motion moved by counsel for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ekele Iheanacho.

Justice Nwite directed the EFCC to publish the order on a national daily for the interested person(s) to show cause within 14 days why the final forfeiture order should not be made.

He also adjourned the matter until Wednesday, April 13 for a hearing.

Earlier, Iheanacho informed the court that he had an exparte application marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/327/2020 dated March 6, 2020, and filed the same day.

He said the motion, brought under Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and other fraud-related offences Act, 2006, sought an interim order forfeiting the property lying and situated at Plots 1032 & 1033 Cadastral Zone, A03 Takum close, off Michika street, Ahmadu Bello Way, Garki Abuja.

The lawyer said that the property recovered by the commission was reasonably suspected to proceed with unlawful activities.

EFCC charges Okorocha N2.9billion for fraud hours after presidential declaration

Legit.ng had earlier declared that the EFCC charged Senator Okorocha for alleged fraud hours after his presidential declaration.

Okorocha was accused of conspiring with others, including a politician and five companies, to steal N2.9 billion from public coffers.

EFCC filed the charges, totalling 17, on Monday, January 31, at the Federal High Court, Abuja, court documents showed.

How Okorocha declared presidential ambition, joined 2023 race

Recall that Senator Okorocha had declared his interest to run for the presidency in 2023 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

On Wednesday, January 26, Okorocha made this known in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan which was read at plenary.

The former governor of Imo state said he is the best person to take Nigeria to the next level.

