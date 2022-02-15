The Federal government of Nigeria has reiterated its plan to help Nigerians that earn so little but are paying tax a chance to own a home

A portal was launched in November 2021 for the sale of completed houses under the National Housing Programme

The National Housing Programme was introduced to ensure Nigerians who are desirous of better homes can own one, irrespective of their social class or status

The federal government of Nigeria says it is in the final stages of preparation of a national housing plan that will span 10 years, targeting Nigerians classed as low-income earners, ChannelsTV reports.

The housing initiative tagged '10-year National Housing Strategy Plan', is in line with the federal government vision to build a nation where low-income earners have the dignity of a decent home and livelihood, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Housing sector stakeholders have welcomed the federal government's plan but expressed doubt as to whether the plan would see the light of day given the fate that befell other plans that came before this.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Credit: State House

Source: UGC

Osinbanjo said:

"We have heard the federal government talk about housing plans for the low-income earners before; the latest being the 300,000 housing units to be built in each of the six geopolitical zones of the country.

"The 10-years plan would help to address the issue of inadequate housing in the country."

Osinbajo added that by ensuring low-income earners have the dignity of decent homes and livelihood, the country's economy would record growth through a vibrant housing market and also improve the quality of life of Nigerians.

He added:

"This is a watershed event in the important work of providing housing for Ni gerians who need it most".

More promises on changing the narratives

The Vice President also said that the challenge of inadequate housing, undermines the quality of life of many Nigerians on low income.

He added that the lack of homes, denies our economy and, therefore, our collective welfare the growth that is possible through a vibrant housing market.

In his words:

"The most recent initiative regarding this is the N200 billion National Social Housing Programme under the N2.3 trillion Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP), which is aimed at delivering homes for Nigerians on a low income, as well as providing jobs for the local industry"

The Punch Newspaper also reported that the Vice President stressed that the Federal Government was in the final draft stages of the 10-year housing strategy as a way of ensuring that the initiatives were sustained.

He said:

"This strategy is the first of its kind with input from the private and public sector players."

Federal Govt commences 300,000 social housing scheme

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported Cement manufacturers have reached an agreement with the Buhari administration to charge discounted prices as the federal government commences its plan to build 300,000 houses for low-income Nigerians.

The plan is under the Econ Sustainability Plan (ESP) of the administration and it is managed by Family Homes Funds Limited (FHFL).

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo visited one of the sites on Saturday, January 2 to monitor the progress of work done so far.

Source: Legit.ng