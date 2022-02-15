The Nigeria police headquarters has identified suspected drug barons in a case involving suspended super cop, DSP Abba Kyari

The suspects who allegedly colluded with Kyari were arrested on Wednesday, January 19, by the police and handed over to the NDLEA

Kyari and his team were arrested after they were declared wanted by the agency over links to an international drug cartel

Abuja - The identities of the two suspected international drug barons who allegedly colluded with DSP Abba Kyari and four others bring illicit drugs into the country have been revealed.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the deputy force public relations officer who made the disloure on Monday, February 14, also said some National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) officials were allegedly involved in the drug deal.

The identities of the suspected drug barons who allegedly colluded with Abba Kyari and and his team has been made public. Photo credit: @abbakyari75

The Punch reports that the Nigeria Police Force gave the names of suspected members of the drug cartel as Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus.

Recall that the NDLEA through its spokesman, Femi Babafemi, had declared Kyari wanted over links to an international drug cartel that operates the Brazil-Ethiopia-Nigeria illicit drug pipeline.

According to the police, both suspects were arrested Wednesday, January 19, at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu state upon their arrival from Addis Ababa.

Premium Times also confirms that the operation was undertaken by a Unit of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

Their arrest led to the recovery of substantial quantity of powdery substance suspected to be coca*ne from the two narcotic couriers.

Adejobi in a statement issued in Abuja went on to note that the police had carried out a discreet investigation when it received a request from the NDLEA on February 10.

Police arrest DCP Abba Kyari after NDLEA declared him wanted

Legit.ng previously reported that the suspended Head of the Intelligence Response Team, DCP has been arrested by the Nigerian police.

A statement released by the spokesman of the police indicates that the senior police officer was arrested alongside four other police officers on Monday, February 14.

Kyari had earlier been suspended by the Nigeria Police Force over his alleged involvement in a $1 million scam masterminded by Hushpuppi.

Kyari is a member of drug syndicate - NDLEA

In a related development, the spokesperson of the NDLEA said an investigation into the activities of the senior police officer revealed that Kyari is a member of a drug syndicate that operates across the globe.

The NDLEA also provided a visual evidence of Kyari attempting to bribe one of its officers. The video shows the suspended DCP Kyari making attempts to bribe the officer with proceeds from drug sales worth $61,500.

It was also gathered that the DCP had turned down efforts by the NDLEA for questioning.

