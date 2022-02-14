Governor Udom Emmanuel has been honoured by the Nigeria Police Force for his partnership with the Force

An excited Governor Emmanuel commended police boss, IGP Usman Baba, adding that his leadership in the force radiates light to Nigeria

On his part, IGP Baba assured the governor that Akwa Ibom state will host the Nigeria Police Games 2022

Uyo - Governor Udom Emmanuel has bagged a Distinguished Leadership Award from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), in recognition of his partnership with the NPF to promote and sustain peace in Akwa Ibom state.

The award which took place on Wednesday, February 9 at Banquet Hall, Government House, Uyo, was presented by Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba.

IGP presenting the award to Governor Udom Emmanuel at the event. Photo credit: Akwa Ibom state government

The governor expressed appreciation to the Nigeria Police Force for the choice of Akwa Ibom to host a 2-day conference and retreat for senior police officers.

He also appealed for the hosting of the Nigeria Police Games in 2022, assuring that with the ultra-modern stadium and sports facilities in the state, the games will be a success.

His words:

“On behalf of the government and good people of this state, let me express our sincere appreciation to the entire hierarchy in this country led by the Inspector General of Police. We see this as a great privilege.

“I whispered to the IGP that if this is just a retreat of CPs and above, I can imagine when you bring the police games later this year, it means it's going to be marvelous and I promise him if he brings the police games here I will give him the three standard stadia.”

The governor described the IGP as a man of capacity and accessibility, adding that his leadership in the force radiates light to Nigeria.

He added:

“The entire Akwa Ibom is indebted to you, for your show of love, support, benevolence, and above all for who you are in Nigeria today.”

Responding, IGP Baba thanked Governor Emmanuel for hosting the second edition of the Conference and Retreat for senior police officers and commended him for his dedication and hard work to steer the ship of leadership in the state.

The IGP pledged to provide security for Nigerians to go about their businesses and called on other governors to emulate Governor Emmanuel in his module to achieve peace in the state.

He also assured the governor that Akwa Ibom state will host the Nigeria Police Games 2022.

Governor Emmanuel tasks NPF on the security architecture of Nigeria

Governor Emmanuel had earlier thanked the IGP for the choice of Akwa Ibom to host the conference, stating that event with the theme 'The New Police Vision- A Roadmap for Stabilizing Internal Security' was timely considering the security challenges in the country.

He appreciated the police and other security agencies for their cooperation in maintaining relative peace in the state over the years and advocated for the redeployment of intelligence apparatus to enhance the efficiency of the force.

He tasked the police force to make the retreat count, by adopting new strategies and ideas that will chart a new course towards the security architecture of Nigeria.

IGP inaugurates police unit base built, donated by Akwa Ibom state government

Recall that IGP Usman on Wednesday, January 19 inaugurated a Special Protection Unit Base 27 of the Nigeria Police Force (SPU- Base), at Awa, Onna local government area of Akwa Ibom.

The project was solely conceived and financed by Governor Emmanuel who thanked the IGP for inaugurating the SPU and approving additional equipment for the smooth take-off of the base.

He also reiterated his commitments to partner with the Nigeria Police Force for the protection of lives and property in the state.

