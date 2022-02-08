The federal government has stated that it will not interfere with the case of Sunday Igboho while he is still being tried in the Benin Republic

AGF Abubakar Malami on Monday, February 7, made it clear that the laws of the foreign land will be allowed to take their due course on Igboho's case

Malami added that the government can only make moves to bring back the embattled secessionist after his trial in the Benin Republic

Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami has said that the federal government can only return Sunday Adeyemo (also known as Igboho) from the Benin Republic after the conclusion of his trial in the foreign land.

Malami who spoke in an interview with Channels TV on Monday, February 7, stated that the issue of a political solution for Igboho is not possible, adding that the same thing applies to Nnamdi Kanu.

The federal government said it cannot interfere in Igboho's case (Photo: Sunday Igboho)

Source: Instagram

The AGF said at the moment, the federal government cannot interfere in the prosecution of the Yoruba secessionist because he is being tried for an alleged breach of law in the nation, Sahara Reporters added.

In clear terms, Malami stated that the government will allow the laws of the Benin Republic to take their natural course in Igboho's case.

His words:

“It is a matter being prosecuted at a foreign country and within the context of that prosecution, one thing that is visible is that he has been taken into custody on account of breaching the laws applicable in a foreign nation. With that in mind, he is being prosecuted,” he said during the show.

“We will allow the law of the nation that was indeed breached to take its natural course and perhaps, maybe thereafter bringing him back home after the conclusion of the trial over there for the purpose of facing the Nigerian law that was accordingly breached.

“The position of things is that we are not interfering in aborting the existing prosecution in the foreign land, taking into consideration that the laws that were alleged to have been breached were indeed the laws of a foreign nation.”

Benin Republic govt takes decision on Sunday Igboho’s incarceration

Meanwhile, the incarceration of Igboho had been extended by the Benin Republic government to six months without hearing.

This was disclosed on Sunday, February 6, by Igboho's counsel, Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN).

Alliyu said:

“The government of the Republic of Benin has renewed the incarceration of Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Igboho Oosa for another six months even though there is no criminal charge in their file in Cotonou and without extradition request from Nigeria.”

