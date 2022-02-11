President Buhari has again cautioned all foreign diplomats to remain focused on delivering on their duties professionally

The Nigerian leader gave the warning at the presentation of Letters of Credence for the ambassadors on Thursday, February 10

According to him, the ambassadors came into the country at a very interesting political period as Nigeria’s elections are due in early 2023

State House, Abuja - Ahead of the 2023 general elections, foreign diplomats have been advised to stay within the limits of their schedules, and not meddle in the internal politics of Nigeria.

The Nation reports that President Muhammadu Buhari issued the stern warning again on Thursday, February 10, while receiving Letters of Credence from ambassadors of Czech, Italy, Spain and Isreal at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The president noted that it was important for the diplomats function within the purview of their profession as they assume responsibilities in Nigeria at a very interesting political period, The Guardian added.

He said:

“As you settle down in the face of these developments, it is my hope that you will also be guided by diplomatic practice, to ensure that your activities remain within the limits of your profession as you monitor the build-up to and the conduct of the general elections next year.”

First warning

This would be the second time the Nigerian president would issued a stern warning to new diplomats posted to the country against meddling in local politics.

Recall that Buhari has cautioned all foreign diplomats to remain guided by diplomatic principles ahead of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

The president issued the warning on Monday, October 25, 2021, while receiving letters of credence from the ambassadors of Japan, the European Union, Burundi, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Cape Verde, France, Qatar and High Commissioners of Sierra Leone and Ghana at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The president said it is important that diplomats function within the purview of their profession to ensure that Nigeria's election is not sabotaged.

