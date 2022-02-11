Earlier, NNPC boss, Kyari, reveals how adulterated fuel was imported into country, names importers responsible

Following this development he went to state that the corproratioon would need a whopping sum of N201bn to clean litres of dirty fuel

Meanwhile, NNPC discovered the presence of methanol in four PMS cargoes imported by its DSDP suppliers

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited disclosed it may need an estimated N201bn worth of clean Premium Motor Spirit (PMS, petrol) to bring 170.25 million litres of adulterated product imported the country up to standard, an analysis of industry data has shown.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority had said on Tuesday, February 8, that for every 200 litres of the adulterated product, 800 litres of petrol with good quality would be required for the blending that would be done, The Punch reports.

The Chief Executive Officer, NMDPRA, Mr Farouk Ahmed, during a visit to some depots in Lagos on Wednesday after a meeting with industry stakeholders, had said:

“All the off-spec material (product) will re-blended to very good quality, and it will be certified and recertified before it goes into the market. The component that was in excess was methanol; what we agreed was that for every 200 litres of the affected volume, we need about 800 litres to blend."

The regulator had on Tuesday, said a limited quantity of PMS with methanol quantities above Nigeria’s specification was discovered in the supply chain.

The N201bn is a conservative estimate, as there are other costs that would be associated with the re-blending.

