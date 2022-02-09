MRS, an oil marketer in Nigeria, has distanced itself from reports making the rounds that it is responsible for the importation of bad fuel causing scarcity in Nigeria

According to the management of the oil company, it only got 5,000 metric tons of the product and distributed to eight of its stations in Lagos

Nigerians are vehemently calling calling for the arrest and prosecution of persons responsible for the bad fuel

The management of MRS Oil Nigeria Plc has cleared the air on how the Nigeria Petroleum Corporation brought bad fuel into the country which is causing scarcity and an increase in the cost of transportation.

MRS also dissociated itself from reports making the rounds on social media that it is responsible for the contaminated product in Nigeria and the company is a responsible corporate citizen who will not go out of its way to harm other citizens.

According to MRS, the NNPC is the sole importer of PMS into Nigeria and the NNPC, through their trading arm, Duke Oil, supplied a cargo of PMS bought from an International trader. Litsaco and delivered it with Motor Tanker (MT) Nord Gainer.

MRS said the vessel discharged in Apapa between January 24 and 30, 2022 and a lot of marketers got various quantities of the product.

The oil firms said it got about 5,000 metric tons of the product on January 30 and distributed it to only eight stations in Lagos.

Following delivery, it was noted that the product seemed hazy and dark. Management immediately asked that further sale(s) should be suspended and the product isolated. Immediate steps were taken to analyze the product to know the basis for its adulteration, the company said in a statement.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The contaminated product has caused untold hardship to Nigerians with many many damaged vehicles across the country.

Nigerians on social media have called for the arrest and prosecution of persons responsible for the importation of the bad product into the country.

Others called for the sack of the NNPC Managing Director, Mele Kyari for not taking responsibility for what they called a heinous crime committed against Nigerians.

Eniola Akinkuotu said:

Nigeria doesn't have a culture of litigation that's why NNPC can sell adulterated petrol that damaged people's cars & many are not in court. Imagine it was in USA that this happened? There would be a class action by now running into billions of dollars.

@JonnieIledun said:

How does a whole NNPC send Nigerians adulterated fuel just to cause fuel scarcity? Allah, this Government will not kill somebody's son. Las las, nobody (I mean nobody) will be held responsible for the bad fuel that has damaged my car.

@nafeezi said:

100 million of adulterated petrol circulating in the country This is one of the greatest economic sabotage and scandal in Nigeria's modern history In a sane clime everyone in NNPC will be sent packing. Mind you the adulterated petrol has been handsomely "subsidized" Frauds.

NNPC Subsidiary Finally Reveals Why There's Still Fuel Scarcity in Nigeria

Legit.ng has reported that the growing queues at fuel stations across Nigeria have taken a toll on motorists and other road users with many spending long hours just to get fuel for their vehicles and power generators.

However, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) on Tuesday, February 8, said that the fuel scarcity was caused by the discovery of some contaminated products in some parts of the country.

The Nation reports that the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) said methanol above Nigeria’s specification was discovered in a limited quantity of petrol in the supply chain.

Source: Legit.ng