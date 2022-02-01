Ben Bruce, a former senator representing Bayelsa East senatorial district, has announced the death of his mother

Ben Murray-Bruce has announced the death of his mother, Madam Margaret Murray Bruce. The former senator representing Bayelsa East senatorial district made this known on his Facebook page.

According to him, his mother died at 4.40am on Tuesday, February 1. He found solace in knowing that he gave his mother all the attention he could give during her lifetime.

Ben Murray-Bruce has announced the death of his mother, Madam Margaret Murray Bruce.

Source: Facebook

He wrote on Facebook:

"Life. Indeed, like sand in the wind, today it’s here, tomorrow it’s gone. My mum is gone. She died at 4:40am this morning. My gem of inestimable value, my support system, my best friend, my everything—she’s gone.

"My consolation is that in her lifetime, I gave her not just everything that money could buy, but most importantly, I gave her my presence, my time, my everything. On uncountable occasions, I will go to her house to hug her and play with her for no reason but love, the kind that only sons share with their mums. I love you, mum, and I miss you. This one hurts so bad. Forever yours."

Meanwhile, Nigerians on social media urged the former lawmaker to accept it as the will of God, insisting that the deceased is in a better place.

Kirk Leigh wrote:

"I know what it is like to lose a mom in death. It hurts in a way nothing else will hurt you. Irreplaceable. Void. But God will heal you Sir. Be strong. May her soul rest in peace."

Unique Favour:

"May her soul rest in peace. May God strengthen you and your family."

Joy Okoroafor:

"Your beautiful mum. May her soul find rest with the Lord. My sincere condolences sir, to you and your entire family."

Emeka Ifesinachukwu:

"My condolences. May her soul rest peacefully in the Lord and may God grant you and your family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss."

Stanley Uzoma Ufomba:

"Commiserations, may her soul rest in peace, Amen. She indeed lived long enough to enjoy the fruits of her labour, as you celebrate her life, May you be consoled that , she has gone to be with the lord at a ripe old age."

