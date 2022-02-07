The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied the allegations that Nnamdi Kanu is being subjected to inhuman treatment in its custody

In a counter-affidavit, Hamza Pandogari, an official of the DSS, said the leader of IPOB is getting adequate and quality medical attention when necessary

Pandogari added that the DSS had never tortured Kanu either physically or mentally while in its custody

FCT, Abuja - Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is being adequately taken care of in the custody of the Department of State Services(DSS), Hamza Pandogari, an official of the agency, has said.

PM News reported that Pandogari said this in a counter-affidavit filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

He said Kanu is receiving adequate and quality medical attention when necessary.

The counter affidavit reads in part:

“The applicant (Kanu) enjoys direct and unrestricted access to medical practitioners who are experts in their various field of medical practice."

Name of of doctors attending to Kanu

According to Pandogari, Dr O. FASAN, Consultant, Cardiologist from the National Hospital, Abuja; Dr, A OHUNMWANGHO, a Consultant Gastroenterologist, University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, and Prof. MBAKWE, Consultant CARDIOLOGIST, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, were among the experts who had been attending to Kanu’s health.

He said that apart from the regular routine medical checkup, Kanu gets promptly the required medical attention, upon any request or complaint relating to his health.

According to the officer, the IPOB leader has never missed his trial based on health ground. He added that DSS had never tortured Kanu either physically or mentally while in its custody.

His words:

“That while in custody, applicant enjoys several privileges including but not limited to entertaining a total number of six visitors of his choice every week, three each on Monday and Thursday, the days set out by the court as applicant’s visiting days."

Legit.ng notes that Pandogari made all these known in a response to the affidavit by Kanu’s lawyer, Maxwell Opara, that Kanu was suffering some deprivation in DSS cell.

Opara had urged the court to declare that Kanu, even though a detainee, was entitled to enjoy his freedom of thought, conscience and religion as guaranteed by the law.

The lawyer then asked the court to make an order directing the respondents to immediately allow Kanu access to facility and material for the practice of his religion and an order directing them to remove him from solitary confinement, among others.

