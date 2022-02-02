The federal government was on Wednesday, February 2, asked to pay Nnamdi Kalu's associate the sum of N200,000

The fine was instituted by the Federal High Court in Abuja during a hearing of the case against Kanu's associates

Justice Binta Nyako awarded the fine following the absence of the government's lead counsel, Shuaib Labaran, in court

Abuja - Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami was on Wednesday, February 2, fined the sum of N200,000 by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

AGF Malami was slammed the fine over his absence in court in the case against four co-accused persons joined in a suit with Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Channels TV reports.

Justice Binta Nyako was furious over the fact that when the case was called in court, the lead counsel of the federal government, Shuaib Magaji Labaran, was nowhere to be found, The Nation added

The judge fined the federal government the sum of N200,000 (Photo: Nigeria Television Authority)

The co-accused, Bright Chimezie, Chidiebere Onwudike, Benjamin Maduagwu, and David Nwaurusi had complained to the presiding judge that it cost them much to transport themselves to Abuja for the hearing.

As punishment, Justice Nyako asked the government to pay the accused persons N50,000 each.

The judge stated that two witnesses were in court but that she will not want to proceed in the absence of the lead counsel and sought an adjournment.

Nnamdi Kanu: Court orders FG to pay IPOB leader N1bn, tender apology

Earlier, in a separate case on Wednesday, January 19, an Abia state high court awarded N1 billion as damage in favour of Kanu against the government.

Kanu had pleaded with the court to grant an order of compensation to the tune of N5 billion after the alleged invasion of his father’s house in September 2017, by some security personnel.

In his reaction, the presiding judge, Justice Anya described the invasion of Kanu’s Afaraukwu residence as notorious and unlawful.

Justice Anya also granted Kanu's plea for an order asking the government to issue a public apology in three national dailies over the illegal invasion of Kanu’s Afaraukwu residence.

