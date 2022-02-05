Experts have repeatedly highlighted the significant role the media plays in how the public responds to health issues

Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa, NCDC DG, says the media has drawn public and policymakers attention to issues of public health emergencies

On its part, the Nigeria Health Watch has celebrated journalists for their astute reportage, critical to strengthening Nigeria's health security

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has affirmed that correct information dissemination, advocacy, and holding everyone accountable to take responsibility for epidemic preparedness are ways in which the Nigerian media can improve health security.

Its Director-General, Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa, said this on Friday, February 4 while speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the second edition of the #PreventEpidemicsNaija Journalism Awards.

The awardees and dignitaries during the event. Photo credit: @nighealthwatch

The awards, an initiative of the Nigeria Health Watch, celebrates TV, radio, and print journalists whose reporting on epidemic preparedness and the response has been exemplary in drawing public and policymakers attention to the need to fund activities to prevent, detect and respond to public health emergencies.

He said:

“Journalists help in sharing valid information for the population to become aware of what is going on and of course, to take on board the required actions that are necessary to contribute to the response - either to protect themselves or to increase their knowledge of the disease condition itself.”

Delivering his keynote address earlier, Adetifa emphasized that the media holds everyone accountable to advocate for the government to invest in health security and protect the health of citizens in the country which has helped in increased funding both at the federal and state level.

On her part, Vivianne Ihekweazu, Managing Director, Nigeria Health Watch, said:

“It is important for the media to continue to challenge their reporting skills and ensure that Nigerians are well informed on the current state of epidemics in the country.

“We are proud of the winners that emerged this year and we encourage more health journalists to report more on the need for epidemic preparedness and response funding.”

This year’s winners, out of a total of 110 entries, include:

1. Print/ Online News Category - Abdulqudus Ogundapo – The Nation newspaper for his story titled “How poor funding, low technology hinders local COVID-19 vaccine production”

2. Television Programme Category - Ezedimbu Karen Ogom – Africa Independent Television, titled “Nigeria's Cholera Nightmare”

3. Radio Category - Kimberly Nwachukwu – Nigeria Info, for exemplary reporting of COVID-19 and Epidemic Preparedness

4. Media House category - ARISE Television, for exemplary reporting of COVID-19 and Epidemic Preparedness

