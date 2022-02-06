The Emir of Daura, HRH Faruk Umar Faruk, turbaned Rotimi Amaechi as the 'Dan Amanar Daura' on Saturday

The title which means 'Trusted Son of Daura Emirate' was in recognition of Amaechi's contributions to the development of the emirate

Justifying the title bestowed on the minister, the Emir insisted that it was based purely on merit

Daura, Katsina state - It was a busy day in Daura, the hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday, February 5, as the minister of transportation, Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, received a traditional title.

The minister expressed his gratitude to the people of Daura for conferring him with the title Dan Amanar Daura.

Emir of Daura, HRH Faruk Umar Faruk, turbaned Rotimi Amaechi as the 'Dan Amanar Daura'

Source: Twitter

He wrote on Twitter:

"I appreciate the Emir, the Emirate Council and people of Daura for this great honour, turbaning me with the title of Dan Amanar Daura. Thank you for receiving me as a trustworthy son and partner in the development of our country."

Amaechi was not the only one who was turbaned as Alhaji Nasiru Haladu Danu, a businessman, received the traditional title of Tafida Babba Daura.

The Emir, Dr Umar Faruk Umar, conferred the traditional titles on the duo in recognition of their immense contributions to the development of the emirate, Katsina and the nation in general.

A video showed Amaechi riding a horse after he was turbaned.

Amaechi deserves the traditional title

Shortly after the turbaning, the Emir gave his reason behind the conferment of the titles. According to him, Amaechi deserves the title of 'Ɗan Amanar Daura' which means ‘The Trustworthy Son Of Daura’, Channels TV reports.

He stated:

“Daura Emirate does not give title anyhow but to people who deserve its title like the two we are recognising today.”

Dignataries storm Daura for Amaechi

The ancient town of Daura was a beehive of activities on Saturday as dignitaries thronged the town for the ceremony.

Among those who attended the event were the minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo; Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state and his executive members including traditional and religious leaders.

Keyamo shared a photo of himself at the ceremony.

It was based on merits

Amaechi's turbaning in the president's hometown has raised questions and has brought to the limelight his achievements in the transport sector.

Legit.ng earlier reported that a former deputy majority leader of the Senate who represented Adamawa South between 1999 to 2007, Senator Silas Jonathan Zwingina, said that the recognition of the minister has nothing to do with politics.

He said it was based on merits and the outstanding performance and leadership qualities of Amaechi.

