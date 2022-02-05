Death cheated a young man, Paul Durowaiye in Kogi state as a policeman shot him over pure water

Durowaiye, a resident in the state was going about with his source of livelihood, commercial motorcycling before the sad incident occurred

Meanwhile, the police department in the state has confirmed the development and disclosed that investigations are ongoing

Kogi state- In what could be described as a sad tale, a young man identified simply as Paul Durowaiye has lost his life to the cold hands of death over sachet water.

When young Paul Durowaiye set out of his village, Ayede Ibunu, to Kabba, Kogi state, to eke out a living, he never had any harbinger of the violent death that later befell him in the town.

Daily Trust reports that the late Durowaiye moved to Kabba in search of a means of livelihood due to his aged parents’ inability to fund his tertiary education. But after several futile efforts, he settled for commercial motorcycling popularly known as ‘okada,’ to fend for himself.

But recently, Durowaiye lost his life in a questionable circumstance without fulfilling his ambition.

How it happened

A trigger-happy policeman, gathered, snuffed life out of him over a sachet of pure water.

The newspaper reported that after taking a few trips to convey his passengers to their respective destinations on that Saturday morning, he retired to a nearby kiosk which is a few metres from the okada garage to relax. The circumstance that led to his demise unfolded like a drama as soon as he came out of the kiosk.

He was said to have dropped a sachet of pure water on the police patrol van parked in the area, an act that angered one of the policemen. When ordered to remove it, he reportedly hesitated to obey.

Enraged, one of the policemen allegedly pushed away the sachet of pure water which burst in the process and the contents splashed on the ground.

In reprisal, he reportedly went and picked another sachet of pure water as a replacement for his that got burst. In the process, the bag of pure water fell down from the vehicle and the contents were wasted away on the ground.

And that was the last straw that broke the camel’s back. Piqued by the development, the police patrol team, said to be five in number descended on him. They beat him black and blue.

When he wrestled himself out of their grip, he allegedly picked a pestle and smashed the windscreen of the van.

Thereafter, he hit one of the policemen in the head with the same pestle and lost his balance.

In the melee, one of the policemen in the van allegedly rushed out and shot him in the abdomen. He died immediately.

Police react

The Kogi state police command said the authorities had commenced investigations into the incident.

The police public relation, William Aya, said the officers involved in the incident had been arrested and brought to the police headquarters, Lokoja, for interrogation.

On the insinuations that the deceased was mentally deranged, Aya also said the command had stepped up efforts to establish the whole truth of the matter.

