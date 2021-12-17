The core focus of the Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration in Delta state is entrepreneurship development

The state government has been investing heavily in entrepreneurship development which has changed Delta youths stories

Most of the beneficiaries have since moved from job-seekers to contractors and employers of labour

Asaba - Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Wednesday, December 15 said youths in the state were making remarkable difference in the economic development of communities, state and country.

Okowa stated this at the flag-off of the second cycle of Rural Youth Skill Acquisition (RYSA) programme held at the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) Permanent Orientation Camp, Issele-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Okowa in a photo session with beneficiaries of the programme. Photo credit: Delta state government

Source: Facebook

He said that RYSA second cycle tagged “Making a Difference” was imperative as Delta youths were poised to change the narrative about the youths in the country, and particularly the state.

According to him, the selection of the 810 participants in the current cycle was predicated on the principle of geographical spread, with three youths emerging from each of the 270 electoral wards in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He said:

“As you may be aware, RYSA is targeted specifically at young men and women in our rural communities with basic knowledge and skills in their preferred enterprises.

“Aside from the usual Starter Packs, what we do in RYSA is to improve their capacity to grow their businesses through a training regimen that equips them with life, social, and business management skills.

“Listening to the three beneficiaries of the programme, who spoke to us here, there will be good times and bad times but with commitment and prayer, you will find yourself a success story if you remain committed to that focus of being a success story in that programme.

“My joy is that years to come I will meet some of you in different places to tell me that once upon a time you got support and advice from the government and you are now a success story and a household name in Delta and our nation Nigeria.”

He urged the participants to be punctual, maintain strict observance of rules and regulations both at the camp and at their internship placements and display a determination to excel, no matter the odds.

Delta Entrepreneurship Programmes Vehicle for Poverty Mitigation, Says Okowa

Governor Okowa had earlier said that the entrepreneurship development initiative of his administration in vocational skills was a deliberate effort to mitigate poverty, stamp out youth restiveness and meaningfully engage the unemployed youths in the state in productive ventures.

Okowa made this known on Thursday, September 30 while inaugurating the second cycle of the Girls Entrepreneurship and Skills Training programme at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Issele-Uku, Aniocha North local government area of the state.

He said that his administration had always believed that the solution to the current unemployment quagmire in the state was through entrepreneurship development, which would also help in curbing youth restiveness.

Delta State to Partner Manufacturers on Entrepreneurship Development

Meanwhile, Delta state government on Wednesday, September 15 expressed readiness to partner with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in developing youths in the state with skills and entrepreneurship development.

Governor Okowa stated his government’s intention when he received on a courtesy visit, the executive members of Edo/Delta chapter of the association at Government House, Asaba.

He commended the group for its contributions to the economic development of the state and assured them that his administration would partner MAN to train youths in the state on relevant skills.

Source: Legit