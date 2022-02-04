Rising Population: Buhari Calls for Urgent Measures to Curb Nigeria’s High Fertility rate
- President Muhammadu Buhari has called for urgent measures to tackle the high fertility rate in Nigeria
- The Nigerian leader on Thursday, February 3, noted that this could be achieved through expanding access to modern contraceptive methods
- Buhari made the call at the launch of the revised National Policy on Population for Sustainable Development in the State House, Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, February 3, called for the expansion of access to modern contraceptive methods across the country.
Channles TV reports that the president said this to address the nation’s rising population by expanding access.
He made this known at the launch of the revised National Policy on Population for Sustainable Development in the State House, Abuja.
The Nigerian leader explained that the overall goal of the policy is to improve the quality of life and standards of living of all Nigerians, ThisDay added.
The President also inaugurated the national council on population management, which he chairs.
