The seven nominees appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari has just been confirmed by the Nigerian Senate

The list of those confirmed were commissioners from the geo-political zone of the federal republic of Nigeria

Meanwhile, the confirmation request according to an APC Senator was made by the president in compliance with the 1999 constitution

Abuja- The Senate has confirmed seven nominees appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as National Commissioners and Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The confirmation of the nominees on Wednesday, February 2, followed the consideration of a report by the Senate Committee on INEC, The Punch reports.

The Senate urges INEC not to let its guard down as the 2023 elections draw near. Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

Source: Facebook

Those confirmed include;

Mal. Mohammed Haruna (Niger – North-Central, National Commissioner)

Mrs May Agbamuche-Mbu (Delta – South-South, National Commissioner)

Ukeagu Kenneth Nnamdi (Abia – South-East, National Commissioner)

Major General A. B. Alkali (Rtd) – Adamawa (North-East, National Commissioner).

Others were;

Prof. Rhoda H. Gumus (Bayelsa – South-South, National Commissioner)

Mr. Sam Olumekun (Ondo – South-West, National Commissioner)

Olaniyi Olaleye Ijalaye (Ondo – South-West, Resident Commissioner).

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Kabiru Gaya, in his presentation, recalled that the confirmation request was made by the President in compliance with the provision of Section 153(1)(f) of the Constitution, and pursuant to the provision of Section 154(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), Vanguard added.

He disclosed that the Committee received a petition from the Taraba Elders Forum against the nomination of Maj. Gen. A. B. Alkali (Rtd.) over “the seeming inconsistency in the rotation of the nomination”.

Lawmakers position

Lawmakers, including the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege and Senator James Manager, spoke highly of the competence and credibility of the President’s nominees.

Lawan's position

The Senate President, in his remarks after the nominees were confirmed, congratulated them while noting that the 2023 General Election would be a “baptism of fire” to test their efficiency.

He added that the National Assembly would support the electoral body to ensure the conduct of free and transparent elections in 2023.

Lawan said:

“They (confirmed nominees) would have a baptism of fire because 2023 is just by the corner.

“In fact, the process has already started, as INEC may soon announce the dates of elections and then the subsequent process.

“We expect nothing less than excellence from our electoral body."

Source: Legit.ng