The absence of a former governor of Oyo state and lawmaker of the Federal Republic stalled the validation of the new Olubadan

Senator Rashidi Ladoja, who is the Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland was absent at a meeting of the members of the Olubadan-in-council

Ladoja's absence and that of some other council members prevent the expected validation of the newly announced Olubadan

A former governor of Oyo state, Senator Rasidi Ladoja, was absent on Tuesday, January 11, during a meeting of the members of the Olubadan-in-council.

The Punch reports that the council members had met to ratify the Otun Olubadan of Ibadan Land, Lekan Balogun as the new Olubdan.

The absence of Ladoja stalled the validation of the new Olubadan Photo: Senator Rasheed Adewolu Ladoja

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that Ladoja's absence and that of some other kingmakers who were supposed to be present at the council's meeting affected the announcement of the new Olubadan.

Recall that Ladoja who had served as the governor of Oyo state between 2003 and 2007, is the current Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Tradition entails that the Osi Olubadan, Otun Balogun, Osi Balogun, Ashipa Balogun, Ekerin Balogun and Iyalode, Seriki (vacant), Otun Balogun, Osi Balogun, Ashipa Balogun, and Ekerin Balogun were all expected to be at the meeting for the validation of the new Olubadan.

Some of the council members who were present at the meeting were the Balogun of Ibadanland, Owolabi Olakulehin; Tajudeen Ajibola; Eddy Oyewole; Abiodun Kola-Daisi; and Lateef Gbadamosi Adebimpe.

Also, the president-general, central council of Ibadan indigenes, Chief Oluyemisi Adeaga, was at the meeting.

Oyo thrown into mourning as Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Adetunji, dies at 93

An influential monarch in southwest Nigeria, the Olubadan of Ibadan land, has died at the age of 93.

An official announcement of Oba Saliu Adetunji's death is expected later, but some palace sources confirmed the report.

The Yoruba king breathed his last in the early hours of Sunday, January 2, at the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

Amid Tension, Kingmakers Announce Olubadan-elect

The Olubadan-in-Council on Wednesday, January 5, made its choice on the next OluIbadan in Oyo state.

Ten out of the 11 members of the council chose Dr Lekan Balogun as the successor of the late Saliu Adetunji.

The council has also dismissed viral claims that Balogun is presently dealing with some health issues.

Source: Legit.ng