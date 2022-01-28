Actress Tonto Dikeh has taken to her Instagram page with a heartbreaking post expressing how she feels at the moment

The actress who lost her stepmother some weeks ago explained that she doesn't have words to describe her pain

Tonto equally pointed out how God makes her go through challenging experiences while forgetting that she is only human

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is still in a state of mourning as indicated by a recent post shared on her Instagram page.

The actress who has been offline for some time noted that she doesn't have the words to properly describe the pain she is feeling at the moment.

Tonto Dikeh mourns late stepmother. Photo: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Recall that some days ago, Legit.ng reported that the mother of one became heartbroken after losing her stepmother.

The woman who was said to have raised Tonto left the world on January 16, 2022.

In her recent post, Tonto stated that it is sad to say God loves seeing his best soldiers by his side.

She equally prayed to the Lord to grant every mourning family the strength to grow above the pain they are feeling.

In her words:

"I can’t describe the pain I feel. Not just for loss but for the gap btw childhood and the future!! It’s sad to say God loves to see his BEST soldiers by his right side than here… May God give every grieving family the strength to grow above their pain!!"

Concluding the post, the mother of one noted that God puts her through the worse while forgetting that she’s only human. The actress deactivated the comment section of the post.

See below:

