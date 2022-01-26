Shehu Sani has revealed that his wife likes Lionel Messi and Mohammed Salah when they are on the pitch

The former senator noted that this is accepted but that there is silence in the home when he mentions his favourite Super Falcons players

Sani in a tweet on Tuesday, January 25, noted that this is nothing but unfairness to the male folks

Shehu Sani has disclosed the drama that transpires in his home when it comes to football and favourite players between himself and his wife.

In a tweet on Tuesday, January 25, the former senator from Kaduna went humorous about the fact that his wife likes to see Lionel Messi and Mo Salah playing in their different clubs but her reaction is strange when he mentions his favourite Super Falcons players.

Sani said this means there is no fairness

The former federal lawmaker noted that if this is the case, then there is no fairness for him who represents the male folks.

His words:

"My Madam said she likes Messi and Salah whenever they are playing and I’m ok with it; the day I named the two women players I like in our National team, there was brief silence in the living room.Where is the fairness if a man can’t also like?"

Shehu Sani Shares hilarious secret about his wife and daughter

Earlier, Sani had revealed that his daughter always thwarts efforts of his wife to take hold of his mobile phone.

The outspoken senator who recently defected to the opposition's People Democratic Party (PDP) made this known on his Facebook page.

He wrote:

"Each time I gave my phone to my daughter to play games with, I noticed that her mother always like to call her to the kitchen; my smart girl would then hand the phone back to me before moving to the Kitchen; then you’ll see the mother frowning. I like my girl."

Meanwhile, reactions had followed his hilarious post on Facebook.

Babangida Danlawal Gumau in his reaction wrote:

"Wise girls do not usually become a cause to crises between their parents for peace to continue to reign in the family."

Hon Ahmed Tijjani Mustaph also wrote:

"Smart Girl, like Father, like daughter, my Brother I see your smartness in her. Am highly proud of her, Allah Ya raya Mana."

