About 200 people have been killed by bandits in Niger state since the year started in January 2022

This disclosure was made by the governor of Niger state, Sani Bello, when he visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Villa on Tuesday, January 18

Governor Bello said the attacks have also affected 300 communities that have been invaded by the bandits in January

The governor of Niger state, Sani Bello, has decried the continuous attacks on the state by bandits since the beginning of the year 2022.

Daily Trust reports that Bello who spoke to journalists after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Villa on Tuesday, January 18, said that the state has witnessed nothing less than 50 attacks by bandits in Niger.

According to the governor, since January 2022, the bandits have succeeded in killing 165 civilians, 25 security personnel and 30 local vigilantes within 17 days.

He said in the past 17 days, 300 communities in the state have been invaded by the bandits while 200 persons, including three Chinese nationals, were abducted.

Bello said:

“This afternoon, I came to visit Mr President to give him an update on the security situation in Niger State with regard to banditry activities, kidnapping, and cattle rustling among others.

Governor confident security operatives would nip the situation in the bud

The Punch reports that Bello added that he is confident in the capability of security agencies and personnel on the ground to curb the activities of these bandits in Niger.

Noting that a lot of work still needs to be done, Bello said he has seen an impressive zeal among security operatives in the state which gives hope that the challenge would soon be a thing of the past.

Bello said:

“But with the kind of zeal, I have seen from our security agencies and all services. I’m very optimistic that the situation will be addressed. And hopefully, we should get a very peaceful state within the shortest possible time."

