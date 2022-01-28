YouTube today revealed the names of African creators who have been selected to join a global cohort of 135 from around the world, in its flagship #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund initiative. The fund focuses on investing in Black creators from around the world who are telling fresh and authentic stories.

While the group of creators from Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa come from varied professional, social and academic backgrounds, one common thread connects them all: the desire to make a difference in their communities and Africa through relatable and insightful content.

For example:

• Kenyan creator Justus Nandwa, who hosts the popular online series Shared Moments with Justus, puts a human face to issues faced by ordinary African men and women by telling inspiring and life-changing stories that encourage his audience to make the best out of life.

• Fisayo Fosudo from Nigeria, who has a background in economics and communication, uses his channel, under his own name, to analyse trends and developments in the technology space while showing his viewers how they can benefit from these trends.

• South African self-published author, HIV/AIDS awareness advocate and award-winning social entrepreneur, Nozibele Qamngana have the mission to use her channel, under her name, to demystify and hold open conversations about living with HIV.

As part of the #YouTubeBlack, Voices Fund Class of 2022, each of the 26 African YouTubers selected will receive seed funding alongside dedicated support to help them develop their channels. They will also take part in bespoke and hands-on training, workshops and networking programmes.

“We are excited to be working with an outstanding group of young and talented African creators who understand that content that resonates with their audience is both entertaining and thought-provoking” says Alex Okosi, MD, Emerging Markets, YouTube EMEA.

“This group of creators is making content that starts important conversations about issues we face in society, which really resonate with their audience. We are inspired by them and hope that the skills they learn from being part of this programme will help them touch more lives than they’d ever imagined,” he adds.

This is the second class of African creators in the #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund which is now established as a multi-year commitment aimed at nurturing Black creators and artists on YouTube. In 2021, the program welcomed 133 grantees from Australia, Brazil, Kenya, Nigeria, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and United States in its inaugural year, with plans to invest directly in over 500 innovators and artists globally to fulfil its objective.

Below is Africa’s full list of the #YouTubeBlack Voices Creator Class of 2022 (in alphabetical order per country):

YOUTUBE CHANNEL CREATOR COUNTRY

Angel Lately Wendy Angel Nangayo Kenya

cheymuv Cheyenne Chelimo Umulinga Muvunyi Kenya

Mandi Sarro Mandi Sarro Kenya

Shared Moments with Justus Justus Nandwa Kenya

Adaeze's Space Adaeze Jideonwo Nigeria

Chinyere Abang Chinyere Nneka Abang Nigeria

Data Pepple Data Willie-Pepple Nigeria

Fisayo Fosudo Oluwafisayo Fosudo Nigeria

fummeee Ikede Adebisi Oluwafunmilayo Nigeria

Hn clothings Chima Chikodinaka Perpetua Nigeria

Skybelle Nwamaka Joy Izugbara Nigeria

Steven Ndukwu NDUKWU STEPHEN ANTHONY Nigeria

TNC Africa Olawale Adetula Nigeria

Ummeeta Rabiu Halima Yusuf Rabiu Nigeria

Critics Company The critics company South Africa

DEFINING Bongani South Africa

Dennis Ngango South Africa

Nomathamsanqa Plaatjie South Africa

Manjra Aarif Muhammad Manjra South Africa

Michelle Expert Mitchell Lima South Africa

Mlungisi Nkosi Mlungisi Nkosi South Africa

Mpoomy Ledwaba Nompumelelo South Africa

Nico Nomyayi Nico Nomyayi South Africa

Nozibele Qamngana Nozibele Qamngana South Africa

The Ndlovu’s Uncut Hungani Malcolm Ndlovu South Africa

The Tshegofatso Tshegofatso Isaac South Africa

Uncomfortable Growth Abigail Gugulethu Nyatsumba South Africa

Xukununu_Bold Xukununu Ntsetselelo South Africa

