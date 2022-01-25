A Ghanaian student called Martin Osei, together with his team, has come up with a groundbreaking invention

The team has created the Insulated Solar Electric Cooker which is able to prepare food using only the sun's energy

The cooker is able to store the sun's energy to prepare meals even after the sun goes down & can last for a projected 25 years

Martin Osei, a graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, has led the invention of a product called the Insulated Solar Electric Cooker.

Speaking with a trusted Kenyan news website, YEN.com.gh in an interview, the brilliant young man revealed he studied Mechanical Engineering and graduated in 2018, after which he now pursues his master's degree in the United States of America.

"We have been working on the solar cooker for the past three years as a solution to the cooking needs of people who live particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa. Most people still depend on charcoal which causes harm to the environment or gas which is expensive," he indicated.

Photos of solar cooker used to prepare food Photo credit: Martin Osei

Source: UGC

With initial funding by UK Aid, Martin's solar cooker has begun seeing initial stages of production in seven countries. India, Ghana, Togo, Cameroon, Uganda, Sierra Leone and South Africa.

How does the cooker work?

According to him, the Insulated Solar Electric Cooker is able to provide sufficient heat for families and individuals to cook their meals even after the sun goes down because of its special insulation and an unharmful substance that stores the heat.

The best part of it all is that after the initial amount spent to purchase the cooker, it can be used to prepare meals for about 25 years, which is the average lifespan of a solar panel before another amount is spent.

It is projected that when mass production starts, the cost of each cooker would be $110.

"Investors are welcome to come on board. They can reach us on oseimartin96@gmail.com or 026804137/0248765404," he said.

Martin Osei is currently a student at Eastern Illinois University studying MS in Sustainability and MS in Computer Technology.

Source: Legit.ng