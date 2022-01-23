The chief whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, is beginning to record more meetings with powerful Nigerian politicians

Kalu disclosed that he had the honour of meeting a former president, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, on Saturday, January 22

The Abia ex-governor said he spoke with Abdulsalami on peaceful co-existence in Nigeria among other issues

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu revealed via Facebook that he met with one of Nigeria's former presidents, Abdulsalami Abubakar, on Saturday, January 22.

The Senate's chip whip noted that he and Abubakar discussed national issues one of which was peaceful co-existence across the nation.

The senator said he met with the ex-president on the night of Saturday, January 22 (Photo: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu)

Source: Facebook

The former Abia governor wrote:

"Tonight, I paid a visit to the former President of Nigeria, General Abdulsalami Abubakar to greet him for the new year. We also discussed major national affairs and the peaceful coexistence of our nation."

2023 presidency: I'm very pleased, APC ex-governor says after night meeting with Buhari

Recall that Kalu on Tuesday, January 18, had a talk with President Buhari at Aso Rock Villa.

Kalu disclosed that he discussed some pressing national issues with the president.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain who has indicated an interest in the presidential seat in 2023, said he left the president in health and looks forward to a better Nigeria.

At the end of the meeting, the former Abia governor noted that he was pleased with the position President Buhari took on what was talked about.

“Tonight, I paid President Muhammadu Buhari a visit to discuss major national issues and I am very satisfied with our discussion.

"I left him at 10 pm and in good health. We look forward to a better Nigeria.”

2023 presidency: I’m under pressure to declare interest, visit Buhari, influential APC ex-governor says

Meanwhile, Kalu had disclosed recently that he was under pressure to declare his intention to run for the presidency and pay a visit to President Buhari.

Kalu, who was believed to be nursing the ambition to succeed Buhari, in a statement signed and shared on his official Facebook page, on Wednesday, January 12, disclosed he was waiting to see if the APC would be zone the presidency to the south.

Source: Legit.ng