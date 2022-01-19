A former Abia state governor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, is very serious about his presidential ambition

In fact, Kalu had a light night meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, January 18

Kalu said he had a talk with President Buhari on issues of national interest after which he said the anticipation is Nigeria's progress

Aso Rock Villa, Abuja - The chief whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, on Tuesday, January 18, had a talk with President Muhammadu Buhari at Aso Rock Villa.

Kalu disclosed that he discussed some pressing national issues with the president, The Sun reports.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain who has indicated an interest in the presidential seat in 2023, said he left the president in health and looks forward to a better Nigeria.

Kalu said he looks forwards to a better Nigeria (Photo: Senator orji Uzor Kalu)

Source: Facebook

At the end of the meeting, the former Abia governor noted that he was pleased with the position President Buhari took on what was talked about.

He wrote on his Facebook page:

“Tonight, I paid President Muhammadu Buhari a visit to discuss major national issues and I am very satisfied with our discussion.

"I left him at 10 pm and in good health. We look forward to a better Nigeria.”

2023 presidency: I’m under pressure to declare interest, visit Buhari, influential APC ex-governor says

Meanwhile, Kalu had disclosed recently that he was under pressure to declare his intention to run for the presidency and pay a visit to President Buhari.

Kalu, who was believed to be nursing the ambition to succeed Buhari, in a statement signed and shared on his official Facebook page, on Wednesday, January 12, disclosed he was waiting to see if the APC would be zone the presidency to the south.

The senator stated that this would determine if he would also pay a visit to the president.

He stated:

“Fellow Nigerians. I have been inundated with pressured requests to also declare my intention to run for the Presidency of our dear country and visit Mr President following visits by my other brothers to Mr President yesterday.

