Family has announced the burial date for Igwe Emmanuel Mmuonyelu Ogbuzulu Eze JP, Igwe Ozulumba 1 of Mburubu Kingdom

The funeral rites of the monarch who is adjudged to be the longest serving monarch in South East Nigeria will start on April 12

He reigned for 53 years, beginning from 1968 when he was crowned the Igwe of Mburubu in Enugu state

The royal family of Mburubu community in Enugu state has announced the burial date of the Igwe, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Emmanuel Mmuonyelu Ogbuzulu Eze JP, Igwe Ozulumba 1.

According to information from Prince Lawrence Ozoemena Ezeh, the Igwe will begin his final journey on April 21.

Mburubu community has announced the burial date of the Igwe Ozulumba 1.

He will be buried according to the rites and customs of Mburubu people in the community.

