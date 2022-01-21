The Kano state police command earlier paraded suspects behind the murder of the five-year-old pupil killed by her proprietor in Kano state

In a twist, drama ensued as the mother of the late pupil, Hanfia Abubakar identified the man who masterminded the kidnap of her daughter

Meanwhile, the victim was abducted in December and her captors had demanded an N6 million ransom but met their waterloo while trying to collect part of the ransom

There was drama at the headquarters of the Kano State Police Command when Fatima Maina, mother of Hanfia Abubakar, the five-year-old pupil that was reportedly killed by her proprietor, sighted the man behind the kidnap and death of her daughter.

According to a report by Daily Trust, Abdulmalik Tanko, the proprietor of Noble Kids Nursery and Primary School, Kawana, Kano, was arrested in connection with the incident.

The victim was abducted in December and her captors had demanded an N6 million ransom.

Hanifa, a pupil of Noble Kids Nursery and Primary school was kidnapped by the school's proprietor alongside two other conspirators in December 2021. Photo credit: Ruth Obeto, Daily Trust

While trying to collect part of the ransom, security operatives arrested Tanko and some other suspects.

On Friday, both the parents of the deceased child and the suspects were at the Kano police command headquarters.

The parents of the child were the ones who first got there. Later, Tanko and the suspects were brought in by the police.

Immediately, Fatima sighted Tanko, she charged towards him, raining slaps and blows on him as she demanded why he took her daughter’s life.

The drama continued for a while until policemen whisked the prime suspect away.

