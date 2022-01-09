The police have apprehended a woman who trades women to bandits for sexual pleasure in Kaduna state

Identified simply as Maryam Abubakar, she disclosed to the Force that her clients pay her N20,000 and the women are ferried to the forest on motorbikes

The police also nabbed another syndicate, a lady who works together with her boyfriend but had been supplying women to bandits in the state

Kaduna state- In what could be described as a huge relief, the police have arrested a woman who allegedly supplies women to bandits at Galadimawa forest in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

Daily Trust reports that Maryam Abubakar, a housewife and resident of Rugar Hanwa in Sabon Gari Local Government, who was arrested on Tuesday, December 21, confessed that she had been luring women, including her own daughters and nieces, to the bandits for sexual pleasure.

The Intelligence Response Team (IRT), a special police unit fighting kidnapping, made the arrest.

Maryam Abubakar, was arrested alongside others on Tuesday, December 21 and she opens up on her mode of operation. Photo credit: PM News

Source: Facebook

How they operate

Maryam disclosed that her clients were paying her N20,000 and the women were being ferried to the forest on motorbikes, PM News added.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Also arrested was a girl named Fatima Jibril, who, in connivance with her boyfriend, Muslim Abubakar, both residents of the Sakadadi area in Sabon Gari, had also been supplying women to the bandits.

The syndicate was exposed when the girls they had earlier procured from the criminals in the forest couldn’t return.

Others arrested

Another woman, Jummai Ibrahim, was arrested on the suspicion that she had been engaging in an affair with the bandits’ kingpin in the forest.

Ibrahim said she submitted herself to the bandits’ kingpin to protect her children and her father from their wraths because the bandits threatened to kill them, even after they had rustled the family’s cattle.

Brace up for a challenging year, IGP tells police officers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that a call has gone out to police officers in the country to brace up for a challenging time ahead in the coming year.

It was reported that the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alikali Baba, on Monday, urged strategic police managers in the Nigerian Police Force to brace up for the internal security challenges that the year 2022 will present.

Legit.ng gathered that IGP said that 2022 would likely be a challenging year as it is the year that precedes the 2023 general elections, saying that the force would experience threats from different political areas.

Jubilation in Zamfara as notorious kidnap lord releases over 50 abducted victims

In another report, a notorious and highly wanted kidnapper in Zamfara state has released 53 people who had been under his captivity for a long time.

Bello Turji made the release weeks after he had written a letter to the Shinkafi Emirate Council stating his willingness to turn a new leaf. Turji in his letter had said that he was willing to lay down his arms and embrace peace as warned by the state governor.

Some residents of the state said that the recent release of victims by Turji and his team is part of the dialogue with the kidnap lord with relevant authorities.

Source: Legit.ng