According to him, going ahead with the exercise would gulp over N400 billion when no part of the country was safe for such exercise

He also argued that spending a whopping N400 billion on a census when there were unemployment and hunger did not make any economic sense

Adeyemi who is the chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation warned the federal government against conducting the 2022 National Census, Punch Newspaper reports.

The Kogi West senator said going ahead with the exercise would gulp over N400 billion when no part of the country was safe for such exercise to be effectively conducted.

He said:

“I’m looking at this issue from a practical point of view. The only area that is a bit safe in Nigeria today is the South-West geopolitical zone. There is an assumption of tight security for people to move around there.

“All other zones in Nigeria today are unsafe. There are killings every day, especially in the northern region.

“Over three-quarters of those that have died in Nigeria are northerners. In Kogi state on Wednesday gunmen took over a town for four hours and killed people

” Census is important but it is definitely not expedient. Our people are dying daily. We must guarantee security. Movement of goods and services or else we are deceiving ourselves."

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari's administration has faulted the National Bureau of Statistics' latest jobless figures, claiming that they do not truly represent reality in Nigeria.

Ajuri Ngelale, senior special assistant to the president on public affairs stated this while speaking on Arise TV on Monday, 27 September, 2021.

According to him, there are millions of employed Nigerians by Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises across the country tabulated as unemployed and under the poverty line, when in fact they are employed and above the poverty line.

