Aareonakafo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams has blamed the police for foiling the proposed partnership that was aimed at securing Lagos -Ibadan Expressway, insisting that the growing incidents of kidnapping and killings on the road couldn't have occurred had the police authorities allowed the partnership arrangements to sail through.

The Yoruba generalissimo made this known on Thursday, January 20, while reacting to the prolonged attacks on travellers by bandits on the road.

Gani Adams, SSSG blames the police for foiling the rescue initiative along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. Photo credit: Gani Adams Foundation

Adams, who is the convener of the Southwest Security Stakeholders Group (SSSG) stated further that the local security outfit had, in a letter written to the police in September last year, requested for a partnership with the police authorities to join in the normal patrol routine along Lagos-Ibadan Express Way in order to assist the police in ensuring safety and effective security along the road.

The letter

The letter was in response to the growing spate of insecurity along the road, which remains a major road in the region.

"The reason for the request is to use our strengths and networks to secure the Lagos-Ibadan Express- way,which has remained volatile and porous,as a result of prolonged attacks,including robbery,killings and kidnapping and other social vices in the region,"

"The idea of seeking partnership with the police came up after series of meetings with leaders and stakeholders of the Southwest Security Stakeholders Group to assist the police in securing the southwest along Lagos -Ibadan Expressway",

"The letter dated September 22, 2021 was addressed to the commissioners of police,security Advisers, Director of State Security Services(DSS) and other security operatives in Lagos, Ogun and Oyo"

Frowned at the spate of kidnapping in recent times

Adams, also frowned at the rate of kidnappings and killings along the road, saying the group's effort to complement the police was done in good faith,and it was targeted at nipping the activities of the bandits in the bud.

"Given my position as the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land,I have received many calls from people that felt concern on the recent attacks on Lagos-Ibadan Express Way,and I think it is time to tell the world of our efforts in securing the region"

"Our intention as a security outfit is to seek partnership with the police, especially,in Lagos, Ogun and Oyo to build a team that is formidable enough to take care of the security challenges along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway way"

"The road has become volatile for travellers,and I think there is need for urgent intervention.That is why we consider it very important that there should be a synergy between the police and other security outfits in the southwest"

"And SSSG,with about 10 Security groups coming together has the strengths and the spread to support the police in making sure that the spate of insecurity in the southwest is reduced drastically"

Efforts by the southwest region

He, however, said the group will not relent in its efforts to ensure that the southwest region is safe for residents

"In projecting our mandate to secure the southwest, SSSG had held series of security summit in four different states and from our past records,the group had really achieved alot in the area of security across the region."

The SSSG comprises notable security outfits including Oodua Peoples Congress( OPC) Agbekoya, Vigilante Group of Nigeria, Agbekoya Peace Movement, Vigilante Yahun, Professional Hunters of Nigeria, Agbekoya Farmers Society, Hunters Association of Nigeria, Isokan Oodua and COMSAIC, among others.

"Our members have been supporting the police in their respective states and I am sure if our request had been granted, I think the security situation in the region would have reduced drastically because all our efforts are being guided by the law"

"But, in spite of the situation,SSSG will continue to do all its best to support and complement the efforts of the Nigerian police in ensuring that the region is safe."

