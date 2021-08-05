The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams has been nominated as the Ambassador for Amotekun

Iba Adams was recommended by the governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde in a bid to resolve the issue of insecurity in the state

The governor was presented with a new vehicle as well as three members of the security outfit for his entourage

Lagos state - In his resolve to stem the tide of insecurity in the state, Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, has appointed the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams as the state's ambassador for the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) better known as Amotekun.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, the governor also presented a brand new Jac Pick up Van to Aare Adams as a pilot vehicle with three members of the security outfit as part of Adams' security entourages.

The Aare Onakakanfo while receiving the van applauded the governor's courage in ensuring that Oyo state is safe for all residents.

He made the disclosure while speaking at his Omole Phase 2 residence in Lagos state on Wednesday, August 4.

Adams described the gesture as commendable, stressing that the security of the state remains the topmost priority of every government.

He also insisted that Makinde's efforts at reducing the tempo of insecurity in the state, by allocating ten million naira each to all the local government in the state had really paid off.

Iba Adams said the office of the Aareonakakanfo will continue to complement the efforts of the security outfit in reducing the spate of insecurity across the state.

Meanwhile, the leader of the Oyo state Amotekun team, Comrade Akinro Kazeem Babalola said the state government's gesture is in line with its resolve to reduce crime and the spate of insecurity in the state.

He said governor Seyi Makinde's zero-tolerance to crime has rekindled people's hope in the government.

