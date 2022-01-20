The recent promotion in the Nigerian Army favoured a lot of dutiful officers with enviable track records, including the son of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Adeboye.

Obasanjo was on Thursday, January 20, given the rare honour of decorating his son who was promoted to the rank of Brigadier General.

The occasion was monitored by Leadership which shared a photo that captured the memorable moment on Facebook.

Obasanjo was promoted to the rank of Brigadier General (Photo: Leadership)

Nigerian Army redeploys generals, senior officers

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army had redeployed some of its generals and senior officers to new roles and appointments within its headquarters and across the country.

This was disclosed in a statement released by the director of Army public relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, on Tuesday, January 11.

The Army spokesman noted that the affected officer include some General Officers Commanding.

The statement read in part:

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has approved the posting and appointment of senior officers of the Nigerian Army. Those affected in the reshuffle, released on Monday 10, January 2022, including General Officers Commanding and other senior officers."

General Yahaya charged them to justify the confidence reposed in them and redouble their commitment to duty.

