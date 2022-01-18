Some members of the outlawed IPOB and its armed affiliate, ESN, have been neutralised by security operatives

The IPOB/ESN members were killed during a coordinated attack by the Nigerian soldiers and other security agents on their camp at at Lilu Forest in Anambra

The Nigerian Army said its troops dislodged the insurgents and recovered many dangerous weapons

Ihiala, Anambra state - Troops of the Nigerian Army in a joint operations conducted with other security agencies have dislodged a notorious stronghold of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network (ESN) at Lilu Forest in Ihiala local government area of Anambra state.

Army spokesman, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement released on Tuesday, January 18, said the operation was conducted in the early hours of Monday, January 17.

He confirmed that the operation led to the neutralization of some gunmen in a fire fight that ensued.

Troops recover weapons

It was also gathered that the troops, after dislodging the dissidents from their fortress, recovered 10 Pump Action Shotguns, two locally fabricated guns, One Revolver pistol, rounds of 7.62 mm special, live cartridges, machettes and IPOB flags.

Other items recovered are mobile phones, laptops amongst other dangerous weapons.

Legit.ng gathers that the operation was jointly conducted by troops of 82 Division, Nigerian Navy, 211 Quick Response Group of the Nigerian Air Force, Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police.

Nwachukwu said the operation was a well coordinated dawn attack on the fortress, where plans were been perfected to violently enforce the illegitimate sit-at-home declaration by the irredentist groups.

Lilu is a border town between Imo and Anambra states, which was hitherto known to be used as an operational base of the dissidents.

