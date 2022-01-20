The lead pastor of Salvation Ministries, David Ibiyeomie, has said that he has been richly blessed by God

Ibiyeomie told his congregation in Port Harcourt recently that giving to the work of the gospel pays, which is why he gave his first huge sum of money to the Kingdom of God

The cleric said for now, even two plots of land in the riverine region of Nigeria cannot contain his cars

Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries has spoken on the benefits of giving to God and being generous to others.

During one of his recent sermons monitored by PM News, Pastor Ibiyeomie stated that he gave his first $1,000 to the kingdom of God in 2012 when he had no house of his own.

The outspoken Port Harcourt pastor claimed that he is so wealthy now that no two plots of land in riverine areas where the standard of living is high can contain his fleet of cars.

Ibiyeomie said he has properties that are yet to be counted (Photo: Salvation Ministries)

The Christian cleric went on to mention that he has given out about 50 cars in about two months.

Ibiyeomie said:

“I gave my first $1,000,000 in 2012 when I had no house, I won’t be talking about house now, I have landed properties that I don’t even know about, there is nowhere in the world where you give me 2 plots of land that I will use, I can’t use 2 plots because it can’t contain me.

“Even in the Riverine area where my parents came from, two plots can’t contain me, where will I park my cars, talk less of my entourages, riverine lands are very expensive, the lands are not even available yet two plots can’t contain me anywhere in the world, what will I do with two plots?

“People give me lands as though it is nothing, I have a young man who has a file for them, remember I first gave the money I was to use to build a house to the Kingdom, many of you don’t know how it works in this kingdom, you think it’s by seeing the governor or the president?"

