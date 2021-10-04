The founder of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, has prophesied on his life and ministry

Pastor Ibiyeomie on Sunday, October 3, declared that he will be the richest and greatest man of God in his time

The outspoken and fiery cleric added that Christians should know God's word and praise him based on his unfailing promises to them

Pastor David Ibiyeomie of the Salvation Ministries has boasted that he will be the most successful preacher in his time just like his father was.

During a ministration in Port Harcourt on Sunday, October 3, Pastor Ibiyeomie admonished Christians to praise God not based on their current experiences but because of what he has said about them, PM News reports.

The cleric said he will end up rich and powerful like his father (Photo: Salvation Ministries)

He used the example of the patriarch Abraham in the Bible to urged his church members that although some of them have small beginnings, their latter end shall greatly increase.

The fiery pastor declared:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"I will be the greatest and the richest preacher of my own time.

"My father in his own time was the richest. Me, I will be the richest in my time, though it may not look like that now but that is what I believe."

Pastor David Ibiyeomie builds brand new 100% scholarship primary school in Port Harcourt

Meanwhile, Ibiyeomie had built a brand new primary school where students were on a full scholarship.

On Tuesday, February 2, the 58-year old pastor dedicated the school named Home of Success Academy.

The school is an A-level primary school with all the basic amenities needed and a very conducive environment for learning.

To be enrolled into the academic institution, students were expected to pass the entrance examination of the school.

Photos shared on Salvation Ministries official Facebook page showed the pastor officially declaring the school open. The cleric was also received by staff and students of the school on arrival to commission the institution.

The pastor was taken round the school to see the facilities while he interacted with staff and students. Pastor Ibiyeomie is widely known for his positive contribution to his immediate society and beyond.

Source: Legit