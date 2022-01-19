Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has announced the death of his elder brother, Alhaji Muhamadu Bello.

The deceased was until his death the Wazirin Tambuwal of the hometown of the governor having succeeded their late father who died about 37 years ago.

The governor announced his brother's death in a press statement he personally signed and seen by Legit.ng on Wednesday, January 19.

He said:

“It is with sublime submission to the will of Allah (SWT) that I announce the death of my precious elder brother, Alhaji Muhammadu Bello, Wazirin Tambuwal, (the Vizier of Tambuwal).

“The octogenarian, who died on Tuesday evening has been the Vizier of Tambuwal for the past 37 years, having succeeded our late beloved father, Alhaji Umar Waziri Usmanu.

He will be buried according to Islamic rites this morning in Tambuwal town. May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljanna Firdaus, Amin.

Source: Legit.ng