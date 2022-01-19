In a separate case on Wednesday, January 19, an Abia state high court awarded N1 billion as damage in favour of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu against the Federal Government.

Kanu had pleaded with the court to grant an order of compensation to the tune of N5 billion after the alleged invasion of his father’s house in September 2017, by some security personnel, The Nation reports.

In his reaction, the presiding judge, Justice Anya described the invasion of Kanu’s Afaraukwu residence as notorious and unlawful.

Justice Anya also granted Kanu's plea for an order asking the government to issue a public apology in three national dailies over the illegal invasion of Kanu’s Afaraukwu residence.

The judge also advised the government to adopt a political resolution in dealing with issues involving the southeast secessionist.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Source: Legit.ng