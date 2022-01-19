The trial of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has taken a fresh turn

The Federal Government on Wednesday, January 19, arraigned Kanu on fresh 15-count amended charges before a Federal High Court in Abuja

Kanu, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges which were read to him by the registrar of the court

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, on Wednesday, January 19, pleaded not guilty to all the 15-count charges levelled against him by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Kanu while responding to the charges as read out by the registrar at the Federal High Court in Abuja said he was not guilty of the crimes.

Nnamdi Kanu has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him

Source: Facebook

The Cable reports that the IPOB leader has been re-arraigned on a 15-count charge of treasonable felony.

Kanu's trial resumed after the Nigerian government through the State Security Services (SSS) filed amended charges against the IPOB leader.

The Punch reports that some exhibits likely to be tendered against the IPOB leader have been sent to the court.

Some of the evidence to be tabled against Kanu include electronic equipment - various cameras -which are being inspected by the lead counsel to the SSS, Shuaib Labaran.

Represented by a senior advocate of Nigeria, Mike Ozekhome - the lead counsel - Kanu was also flanked by his family members and supporters including a nursing mother who occupied several seats in the courtroom.

In addition, a representative of the British High Commissioner billed to watch the trial for the United Kingdom has also been allowed into the courtroom by security operatives guarding the vicinity.

