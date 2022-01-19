Tension in Abia state as a court is getting ready to give its judgment in a case between Nnamdi Kanu and the federal government

This is why a lot of armed security officials are said to be seen along roads leading to the premises of Abia state high

Added to this, Kanu was seen wearing the same dress a Federal High Court judge warned him not to wear to court again

Umuahia, Abia - Heavily armed security operatives on Wednesday, January 19, barricaded roads leading to the premises of Abia state high court complex along Ikot Ekpene Road Umuahia.

This is in preparation for the court proceeding in the suit filed by Nnamdi Kanu, the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) against the federal government.

Vanguard reports that as early as 7:00 am, a detachment of security officers was deployed to the court premises.

The roadblocks have forced motorists and pedestrians to take alternate routes.

Journalists, staff of the court, and other persons trying to gain access to the premises were asked to produce their identity cards for entrance.

The IPOB leader was seen in the same Fendi designer cloth (Photo: NTA News)

In a report by The Nation, the embattled secessionist was seen wearing the same white Fendi designer dress a Federal High Court judge said he should wear again in court.

Speaking on Kanu's outfit, the prosecution counsel, Shuaibu Labaran, said the southeasterner has chosen to appear the way he was seen.

Labaran said:

“My lord, based on your order yesterday, we provided Defendant with a new Orthopedic mattress, pillows, and blankets.

“As for his appearance, he chose to wear this particular one because he said that it is designers."

However, giving the reason for Kanu's decision, his lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome, stated:

“My lord what happened was that by the time proceedings ended yesterday, and because it was not his visiting day, we were not able to pass to him, some clothes we obtained for him.

“We even discussed it with him this morning and he said that on the next visiting day he would want to have the new clothes."

According to Punch, Labaran brought to the court exhibits and electronic equipment like cameras likely to be tendered against Kanu.

Abuja judge issues strong order over Nnamdi Kanu's outfit, daily routine in SSS detention

Earlier, Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, January 18, ordered the State Security Services (SSS) to ensure that Kanu got a change of cloth.

The order from the judge followed a complaint by Ozekhome.

Ozekhome had informed the court that his client was constantly being subjected to poor treatment while in the custody of the SSS.

