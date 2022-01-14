The former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole's tweet was not well received by Nigerians

Oshiomhole was not happy with the attitude of some Nigerians after the Twitter ban was lifted by the federal government

The former governor of Edo state who said Nigerians cannot be pleased has received serious backlash from citizens, who wanted to know why he has been quiet in the polity for a long while

Nigerians have faulted the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole's opinion on Twitter ban lift.

According to some Nigerians, lifting the Twitter ban is not an achievement that needed applause and for others, it is a problem the government caused in other to inflict more hardship on its people.

Long Time Mr Adams: Reactions as Oshiomhole says Some Nigerians are Toxic to Buhari's Govt. Photo credit: Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

Recall that Oshiomhole had earlier lamented that Nigerians have decided to be toxic to the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said no matter the pro-people’s policies, some Nigerians, were simply toxic to the government, PM News reports.

Nigerians react

@Xtian Yucy wrote:

"So this man is still alive?

"Long time Mr Adams ."

@Ezeka Augustina Omole asked:

"This man still dey dis country."

@SoLo Mon Peter said:

"Lifting Twitter Ban is now an Achievement that needs Applause. ‍♀️‍♀️

"Ewu oshiomole Gambia....Stop Eating Grass."

@Emmanuel Uwaokhonye wrote:

" In case you don't know Buhari is a perfect example of #TOXICITY."

@Pst Adewale Amosu said:

" Someone should celebrate and be happy that the presidency resolved problem they intentionally caused which invariably brought so much hardship to the populance."

@Femi Williams asked:

"Who made thinks that we were not using Twitter even when they claimed to had banned it,Oshiomole is trying to see if he can be relevant again cos he has been relegated to division2 even to his local government."

@Odiakosa Rosemary said:

"The government itself is Toxic to its people and to Nigeria as sovereign country."

@Heady Yusuf Gaya stated:

"You are highly welcome back from leave it has been long we hear from you sir."

@Idara James said:

"Been awhile o.

"I thought you wanted to declare for presidency."

Oshiomhole, wife spotted together for the first time in years, photos stir reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole and his wife, Iara on Saturday, September 25, made their first public appearance after months of being away from the spotlight.

It was reported that the couple stepped out to attend the service of songs held in honour of late multi-billionaire businessman, Capt Hosa Okunbo in London.

This would be the first time the ex-Edo state governor has been spotted with his better half amid alleged speculations that there was trouble in paradise.

Source: Legit.ng