Popular comedian, Okey Bakassi is educating his followers ahead of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria

The comedian made it known that people many referred to as illiterates or semi-illiterates have PVC and are eligible to vote

He also said the so-called educated one don't have PVS and feel their votes doesn't count, he appealed to them that even politicians know the importance of votes

Nigerian comedian, Okey Bakassi is updating his compatriots ahead of the 2023 general elections and stresses the importance of the Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs).

Okey made it known that people with meagre jobs like, Amajiris, Mai Shayi, Mai barrow, Mai Dabino, Mai Gworo, Gateman, Onion and Tomato sellers Shoe shiners, Sugar came sellers, Bus drivers/conductors, Motor park agberos all have PVCs.

Okey Bakassi speaks on 2023 elections. Credit: @okeybakassi

Source: Instagram

He made the reality check advice via a post on his Instagram page and advised educated people to also get their own PVCs.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"With all your education and exposure still don't have PVC. The worst thing is that you even try to justify why you don't have one."

Okey further declared that if votes don't count, politicians won't be bribing and lobbing for it.

Check out the post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to Okey Bakassi's advice on PVCs.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ahunanya_hecares:

"Thanks sir, how I wish we youths will exert the same energy we exerted during the #endsars protest come 2023 election."

Mrkaylem:

"I registered for pvc since 2014 at Ikotun, till today I never see am collect. They process those of Northerners so fast because they want them to vote but we in the south no dey see our own collect."

Oyeoku:

"Mai kolabeh has PVC. Mai dabinno has PVC....I Nnenna Oyeoku have my PVC too. Enough is enough."

Iamdhapo:

"Even people that has PVC refused to come out and vote on election day, they are part of the problem."

Rowlandewuziem:

"The INEC are not helping matters i was there to register 3 months ago they asked me to pay 1000 I left."

Yul Edochie vows to win a free fair presidential election in Nigeria

Legit.ng previously reported that actor, Yul Edochie is gearing up for the 2023 general elections.

Yul in an Instagram post bragged about his candidacy while nothing that he'll emerge as a winner in a free and fair presidential election in the country.

His declaration stirred massive reactions on social media.

Source: Legit.ng