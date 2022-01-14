Nigeria's Inspector-General of Police Usman Alkali Baba has decorated newly promoted Senior Officers with their new ranks

Among those decorated as commissioners of police were husband and wife, Kehinde and Yetunde Longe

The couple were among those promoted by the Police Service Commission (PSC) recently along with 15 other commissioners of police

The inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Baba, has decorated Kehinde Longe and his wife, Yetunde Longe, as Commissioners of Police.

The couple were among those promoted by the Police Service Commission (PSC) recently along with 15 other Commissioners of Police.

Reading their citations, the Force PRO, CP Frank Mba, said the husband and wife were course mates and joined the Nigeria Police Force on the same day.

The IGP also doctorated 22 other senior police officers, among which were two deputy inspector-generals of police (DIGs).

The two DIGs are DIG Zaki Ahmed and DIG Johnson Babatunde Kokumo.

While DIG Zaki was promoted to cover the vacant duty post that was created as a result of the retirement of DIG Tijjani Baba who retired on October 6, 2021, DIG Kokumo will be filling the gap left by DIG David Oyebanji Folawiyo who retired on November 21 2021.

The total number of those decorated with their new ranks include two DIGs, six assistant inspectors-generals (AIGs) and 16 commissioners of police (CPs).

Source: Legit.ng