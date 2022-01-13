No fewer than 5,000 successful candidates have been shortlisted for the ongoing Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps recruitment exercise

Aisha Rufai, Secretary of the board made the announcement during a press briefing on Thursday, January 13, in Abuja

All successful candidates were asked to visit the recuitment site from January 17, 2022 to check for further information

Abuja - With the ongoing plan by the Federal Government to increase the capacity of personnel in the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the ongoing recruitment has an update.

Legit.ng gathered that 5,000 out of the nearly 1.5 million Nigerians who applied for available vacancies were shortlisted by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB).

The announcement was made by Aisha Rufai, the secretary of the board during a press briefing on Thursday, January 13, at the Civil Defence headquarters in Abuja,

In a statement signed by Olusola Odumosu, the NSCDC spokesperson and also shared on Facebook, Rufai said that the board had approved the final phase of the 2019 recruitment exercise.

According to her, all prospective applicants have been instrcted to check the application portal; http://cdfipb.careers from January 17,2022 to check for further information.

While noting that the portal wouldn’t be open to candidates who have not been shortlisted, the secretary said that the documentation exercise is to commence from January 31, 2022.

She said:

“Applicants should check for their names, documentation location, guidelines for documentation exercise and print out their invitation slip without which they will not be allowed to participate in the exercise.”

Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, NSCDC commandant general stated that the recruitment was specifically for 2019 applicants.

Audi explained that a total of 1,477,042 applicants applied in 2019 but the agency had to scale down to 746,762 when some applicants did not meet up with the specified job requirements.

He noted that the recruitment exercise lingered until 2022 due to the need for proper vetting of candidates and the emergence of COVID-19.

