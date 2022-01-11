The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has issued a new directive for teachers and students alike in schools across the nation

The new directive has mandated school administrators to prevent teachers and students a high body temperature from accessing the school premises

In the directive, surfaces must be cleaned twice a day and during break periods to minimise the spread of COVID-19 virus

Schools across Nigeria have been directed to ensure that teachers and students with high temperatures are not allowed into their premises.

The directive was issued to schools by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) via its COVID-19 situation report on Tuesday, January 11.

NCDC urged schools to ensure that students and staff with high body temperature do not access their premises Photo: Ifedayo Adetifa

Source: Facebook

Daily Trust reports that the NCDC said the detection of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus has created the need for the centre to intensify the implementation and adherence to public health measures against the virus.

The centre also urged Nigerian school administrators to comply and ensure that adequate measures are taken to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

To minimise the spread of the virus, daily temperature checks at points of entry should be paramount.

NCDC said:

"Those with a temperature above 38oC should not be allowed entry.”

“Provision of handwashing facilities and hand sanitisers for hand hygiene. Masks must be worn by all those over the age of 6 years on school premises."

“Always ensure proper ventilation and minimum of the one-metre sitting distance between students in classrooms."

The Punch reports that the NCDC also urged the schools yo ensure that surfaces including desks, door handles among others are frequently disinfected.

Personal belongings such as pencils, pens, erasers should not be shared among students or teachers while all staff at the sickbay must be trained and provided with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

In addition, rapid diagonistic test kits should be made available for students and staff upon resumption of school.

The centre said:

"Students and staff who feel ill should remain at home and seek treatment at a health facility immediately."

“All eligible persons should get vaccinated against COVID-19 at one of the nearby vaccination sites. Those who are vaccinated must still adhere to public health measures."

Source: Legit.ng